Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after buying an additional 259,782 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

