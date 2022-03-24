SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty Sells 9,500 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 934,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
