SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty Sells 9,500 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 934,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

