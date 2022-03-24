SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.