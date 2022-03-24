SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 416 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.