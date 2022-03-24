SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

VGLT stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

