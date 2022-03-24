SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,944 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

