Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Posts Earnings Results

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SNPO stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.
About Snap One (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
