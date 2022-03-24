Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Posts Earnings Results

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNPO stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

