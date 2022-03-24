Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of SNPO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

