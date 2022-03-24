Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.
Shares of SNPO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
