SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.90

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $24.39. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 1,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

