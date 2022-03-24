Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) versus Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Critical Comparison

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and Item 9 Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $16.98, indicating a potential upside of 209.85%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Sonendo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 5.37 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -7.81

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software that integrates digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

