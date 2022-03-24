Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE SON opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

