Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

