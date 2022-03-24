SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 6.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.36 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

