Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

