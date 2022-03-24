Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

Spin Master stock opened at C$45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.04. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.15 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.