Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after buying an additional 304,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE AQN opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.
AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
