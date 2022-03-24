Spire Wealth Management Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.