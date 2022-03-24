Spire Wealth Management Has $72,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

IRM stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.