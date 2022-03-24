Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

