Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.04 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.