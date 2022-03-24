Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 3,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,137,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

