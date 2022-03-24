Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,619,982 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

