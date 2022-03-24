SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,977,060 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $21.70.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

