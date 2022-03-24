Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.
About Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD)
