Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

