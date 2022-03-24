Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $429,230.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $429,230.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.99 or 0.07100344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.03 or 0.99693205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

