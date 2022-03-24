Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,700. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $1,601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Noble purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,138,400 shares of company stock worth $1,696,216. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

