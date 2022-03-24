Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,700. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67.
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $1,601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Noble purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,138,400 shares of company stock worth $1,696,216. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Star Equity (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.
