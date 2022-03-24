Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,627,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,084. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

