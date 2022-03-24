State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $250,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunPower stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 2.00.
SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
