State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of GHL opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

