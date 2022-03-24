State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 475 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $192,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.