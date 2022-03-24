Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

