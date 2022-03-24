Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,946. Steelcase has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Steelcase by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

