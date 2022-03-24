Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 674,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,946. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

