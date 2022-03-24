Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 674,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Steelcase by 104.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.