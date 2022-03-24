Steph & Co. Acquires 505 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 792,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

