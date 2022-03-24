Steph & Co. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.
Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 12,754,219 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.
