Steph & Co. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 24,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

