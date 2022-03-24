Steph & Co. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $83.13. 27,716,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

