Steph & Co. Invests $51,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 3,419,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,497. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.