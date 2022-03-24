Steph & Co. Purchases New Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 243,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

