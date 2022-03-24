Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $19.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

