Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $518.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 29.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.