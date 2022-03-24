Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $518.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 29.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

