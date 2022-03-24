Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

