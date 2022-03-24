StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

