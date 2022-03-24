StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AZRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

