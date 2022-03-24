StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to “Buy”

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,414,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 868,038 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

