StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
