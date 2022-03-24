StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

