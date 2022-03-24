StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.89. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 117,216 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StoneMor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

