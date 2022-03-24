Strs Ohio Buys 39,571 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

NYSE:DRE opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

