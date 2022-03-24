Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $210.64 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

